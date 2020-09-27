IPL 2020, KXIP Predicted XI vs RR: Kings XI Punjab to stick with winning combination

cricket

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 12:00 IST

It will be a battle of two in-form sides when Kings XI Punjab take on Rajasthan Royals in the match No.9 of IPL 2020 at Sharjah in Dubai on Sunday. Both the sides are coming off comprehensive wins in their last encounters. KXIP thrashed CSK just a couple of nights ago and Royals had also done the same in their tournament opener.

Here’s KXIP’s Predicted XI for RR match

KL Rahul - The highest score by an Indian in IPL, the highest score by a captain in IPL, the fastest to 2000 IPL runs - KL Rahul owned these records on his way to an unbeaten 132 against RCB the other night. He didn’t put a foot wrong and there is no reason to suggest he might against RR.

Mayank Agarwal - The Rahul-Mayank opening combination has so far been one of the most consistent ones in the IPL, so much so that there is no space for Chris Gayle in the KXIP XI (let that sync in). There is no reason they should tinker with this combination even against RR.

Nicholas Pooran - Here comes a bit of a problem for KXIP. Pooran hasn’t looked at his best in the previous two games neither has Maxwell but they don’t have another overseas cricketer who can bat at No.3 or No.5. So looks like Pooran will get another chance to do justice to his name.

Karun Nair - Another one of Karnataka’s mainstays. He did well in the limited opportunity he got in the previous match and with Pooran and Maxwell not firing, his role becomes important at the top.

Glenn Maxwell - Well, he will be disappointed to say the least with the manner in which he got out in the previous two matches. But Maxwell is someone who can take the game once he gets going. He would look to do that against RR on Sunday.

Jimmy Neesham - The New Zealand all-rounder came in place of England’s Chris Jordan, who struggled with the ball. Neesham did not an opportunity to bat and bowled only 2 overs in the game. He is set to retain his place in the side against RR.

Safaraz Khan - He has had a prolific domestic season and can do a terrific job in the middle order. Sarfaraz too didn’t get an opportunity to bat in the last game.

Murugan Ashwin - It was a bit of a surprise that K Gowtham was replaced with Ashwin in the previous match against CSK but the leg-spinner did a pretty good in the middle overs and there is no reason to drop him for the RR game.

Mohammed Shami - One of India’s best fast bowlers, Shami is so far having on of his best IPLs but he will face his toughest test when he faces the likes of Jos Buttle and Steve Smith in a small ground at Sharjah.

Ravi Bishnoi - The Indian U-19 leg-spinner picked up three wickets in the last game and will be full of confidence when he faces Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Sheldon Cottrell - The mighty West Indian left-arm seamer has been impressive for KXIP with the new-ball. He and Shami have made life easy for the spinners later on. He will be looking to do the same against RR.