Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- RCB innings, first 5 overs highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- RCB innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 6th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 207 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 5 overs was 23 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Sheldon Cottrell bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami where he kept things tight.

Sheldon Cottrell bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

Sheldon Cottrell bowled the 5th over of the innings and gave away 14 runs off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 4.6. At the same stage, KXIP were 41/0. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 184 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 12.3.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

