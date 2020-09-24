e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- RCB innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- RCB innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

The big clash between KXIP and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:56 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 207 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 15 overs was 95 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

10 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by James Neesham where he kept things tight.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell where he kept things tight.

The 14th over was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Glenn Maxwell who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.3. At the same stage, KXIP were 126/2. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 112 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 22.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In