IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, first 5 overs highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 9th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Sep 27, 2020 20:00 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

The 9th match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals is currently on at SHARJAH. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for Kings XI Punjab. Kings XI Punjab have scored 54 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

3 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Jaydev Unadkat where he kept things tight.

Ankit Rajpoot bowled the 2nd over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a six scoring 8 runs from the over.

Jaydev Unadkat bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 17 runs from the over.

13 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit 3 fours.

13 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Ankit Rajpoot which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit 2 fours.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 10.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 216 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

