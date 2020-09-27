e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 9th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Sep 27, 2020 20:23 IST
HT Analytics
At the end of 10 overs of the 9th match of IPL 2020, KXIP's total is 110/0. In the last 5 overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 52 runs without losing any wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Jofra Archer who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

Shreyas Gopal bowled the 7th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

19 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Tewatia which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four.

Shreyas Gopal bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 16 runs from the over.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Tom Curran. KXIP's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 11.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 220 runs.

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
RR vs KXIP Live - Rahul hits fifty after Agarwal, KXIP eye massive total
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
‘Will hug CM if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secy from Bengal
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
Brain-eating microbe: Residents of Texas asked not to use tap water
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
