e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- RR innings, death overs highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- RR innings, death overs highlights

The big clash between KXIP and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Sep 27, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Rajasthan Royals have won the 9th match of IPL 2020 by 4 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 19th over. Sanju Samson was the highest scorer with 85 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Sanju Samson and Steven Smith who contributed 81 runs to the innings.

21 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit 3 sixes.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 12 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Sheldon Cottrell bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit 5 sixes scoring 30 runs from the over.

19 runs and 2 wickets came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami.

Murugan Ashwin bowled only 3 balls in the 20th over of the game and gave away 4 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. KXIP will now face MI at Abu Dhabi whereas Rajasthan Royals will meet KKR in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase down highest total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase down highest total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Mangaluru cops catch thieves who stole 11 cellphones within 105 minutes
Mangaluru cops catch thieves who stole 11 cellphones within 105 minutes
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In