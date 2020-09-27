e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- RR innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- RR innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 9th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 224 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 104 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

14 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by James Neesham which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit 3 fours.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 7th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

Murugan Ashwin bowled the 8th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six scoring 12 runs from the over.

James Neesham bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

4 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 10.4. At the same stage, KXIP were 110/0. Rajasthan Royals need 120 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 12.0.

