IPL 2020: ‘Little fellow, huge power’ - Twitter hails Ishan Kishan for fabulous knock

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 13:04 IST

It was a one heck of a nail-biting affair between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (RCB) on Monday night in Dubai. The 10th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 ended after a thrilling Super Over where Virat Kohli’s RCB jumped to the third position on the points table.

It was an IPL game full of ups and downs and RCB managed to reach the shore. But MI, who found themselves at the receiving end, put a terrific effort which has to be applauded equally. The knock of youngster Ishan Kishan may have gone in vain but the way he staggered RCB was commendable.

In pursuit of a hefty 202-run target, MI had a couple of early jolts which pushed them under pressure eventually. Ishan, who was playing his first game in this season, turned out to be the mainstay of this chase and amassed 99 runs off just 58 balls (including 9 sixes) before losing his wicket in the final over to Isuru Udana.’

Pollard, who played a catalytic cameo, tied the game with a boundary, forcing the match into the Super Over.

MI lost their second game out of three but Kishan’s innings created a huge commotion in the Twitterverse. Be it a cricket expert or a franchise owner, every cricket lover felt bad for the young man who toiled hard but couldn’t wrap up the things on a happy note.

Here are some of the reactions:

Commentator and cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle had this to say about the youngster on Twitter: “A few things for @mipaltan to consider. Great innings from Ishan Kishan but the balance if Hardik doesn’t bowl is hurting. Think they need Pollard in earlier. Maybe at 5.”

The host broadcaster of the IPL, Star India congratulated Kishan on his herculian effort.

Co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, Preity Zinta lauded Kishan for his knock. “OMG! Another thriller another #SuperOver. Both teams played so WELL. My heart goes out to #IshanKishan Hard Luck #Mumbai Congrats #RCB As for #Virat critics - the last one ball 4 won RCB the game. Form is temporary Class is Permanent so chill out.” she tweeted.

Twitter fans were excited seeing Kishan produce a knock for the ages but were surprised to not see him back for the Super Over.

The fans were left puzzled when they saw Ishan sitting at the dugout but not coming out to bat in the super-over. Despite being the top-scorer of the night, why was he left outside the field?

Losing skipper – Rohit Sharma answered the question at the post-match ceremony. He stated that the youngster was so drained out and uncomfortable. The team management thought of sending him to bat again but he wasn’t feeling fresh.