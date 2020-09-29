e-paper
IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, DC vs SRH: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

cricket Updated: Sep 29, 2020 14:48 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020 DC vs SRH Live Streaming: Can Capitals make it three wins in a row?
IPL 2020 DC vs SRH Live Streaming: Can Capitals make it three wins in a row?(Delhi Capitals/Twitter)
         

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Streaming: It’s going to be an exciting clash between these two cricketing giants tonight. While one side – Delhi Capitals – stands on top of the points table, the other – Sunrisers -Hyderabad – is struggling at the bottom-most. Under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, DC have won both their previous games, while Warner & Co are yet to taste victory in this tournament.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Here’s all you need to know about Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | DC vs SRH Preview: Marauding Delhi Capitals take on wounded Sunrisers Hyderabad

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 29).

Also Read | SRH’s predicted XI vs DC - Kane Williamson comes in to assure shaky middle-order

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

Also Read | DC Predicted XI vs SRH - Should Capitals risk tweaking winning combination to include Ajinkya Rahane?

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between DC vs SRH match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

