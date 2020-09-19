e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- CSK innings, first 5 overs highlights

IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- CSK innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 1st match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. CSK won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

In Match 1 of IPL 2020, chasing a target of 163 runs, CSK's score at the end of 5 overs was 23 runs at the loss of 2 wickets.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult. He managed to keep things tight giving away just 5 runs and also took a wicket.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by James Pattinson. It was a good over for the Mumbai Indians as only 1 run came off it and they also picked up a wicket.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult who had a decent over as just 6 runs came off it.

James Pattinson bowled the 4th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Trent Boult bowled the 5th over of the innings which was a tight over considering only 5 runs came off it.

The current run rate at the end of 5 overs is 4.6. At the same stage MI were 48/1. CSK needs 140 runs off the next 15 overs at 9.3 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu, du Plessis steady CSK but rising RR keeps MI ahead
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu, du Plessis steady CSK but rising RR keeps MI ahead
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In