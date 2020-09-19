IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- CSK innings, first 5 overs highlights

cricket

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:19 IST

In Match 1 of IPL 2020, chasing a target of 163 runs, CSK's score at the end of 5 overs was 23 runs at the loss of 2 wickets.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult. He managed to keep things tight giving away just 5 runs and also took a wicket.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by James Pattinson. It was a good over for the Mumbai Indians as only 1 run came off it and they also picked up a wicket.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult who had a decent over as just 6 runs came off it.

James Pattinson bowled the 4th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Trent Boult bowled the 5th over of the innings which was a tight over considering only 5 runs came off it.

The current run rate at the end of 5 overs is 4.6. At the same stage MI were 48/1. CSK needs 140 runs off the next 15 overs at 9.3 runs per over.

