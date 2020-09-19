IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- CSK innings, first 5 overs highlights
The 1st match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. CSK won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.cricket Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:19 IST
In Match 1 of IPL 2020, chasing a target of 163 runs, CSK's score at the end of 5 overs was 23 runs at the loss of 2 wickets.
The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult. He managed to keep things tight giving away just 5 runs and also took a wicket.
The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by James Pattinson. It was a good over for the Mumbai Indians as only 1 run came off it and they also picked up a wicket.
The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult who had a decent over as just 6 runs came off it.
James Pattinson bowled the 4th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.
Trent Boult bowled the 5th over of the innings which was a tight over considering only 5 runs came off it.
The current run rate at the end of 5 overs is 4.6. At the same stage MI were 48/1. CSK needs 140 runs off the next 15 overs at 9.3 runs per over.
