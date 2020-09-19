IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- CSK innings, overs 6-10 highlights

cricket

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:57 IST

In Match 1 of IPL 2020, chasing a target of 163 runs, CSK's score at the end of 10 overs was 70 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who had a decent over as 6 runs came off it.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar. 8 runs were scored off that over including a four.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 9th over of the innings which turned out to be a good one for MI, as only 7 runs were scored off it.

Rahul Chahar bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 overs is 7.0. At the same stage MI were 86/2. CSK needs 93 runs off the next 10 overs at 9.3 runs per over.

