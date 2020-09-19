e-paper
IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- CSK innings, overs 11-15 highlights

IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- CSK innings, overs 11-15 highlights

The big clash between MI and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:06 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

In Match 1 of IPL 2020, chasing a target of 163 runs, CSK's score at the end of 15 overs was 116 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah who had a decent over as just 7 runs came off it.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

James Pattinson bowled the 14th over of the innings where he kept things tight, as Chennai Super Kings batsmen could score only 6 runs off the over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 15th over of the innings. CSK scored 11 runs off this over including a four.

The current run rate at the end of 15 overs is 7.6. At the same stage MI were 126/5. CSK needs 47 runs off the next 5 overs at 9.4 runs per over.

