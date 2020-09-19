IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- MI innings, first 5 overs highlights

cricket

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:38 IST

The first match of IPL 2020 between MI and CSK is currently on at Abu Dhabi. CSK won the toss and decided to field. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opened the batting for Mumbai, who have scored 48 runs losing 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar and it was an expensive one. Mumbai Indians batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran. MI managed to hit a boundary and 7 runs were scored in the over.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar who went for 8 runs. Mumbai Indians hit a four in the over.

Lungi Ngidi bowled an expensive 4th over of the inning where the Mumbai Indians openers hit 3 fours scoring 18 runs from the over.

Piyush Chawla bowled the 5th over of the inning where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored only 3 runs and also lost an important wicket of captain Rohit Sharma.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 9.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 192 runs.