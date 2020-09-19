e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- MI innings, overs 11-15 highlights

IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- MI innings, overs 11-15 highlights

The big clash between MI and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:17 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs in the first match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians total is 126/5. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 40 runs and lost 3 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar who managed to keep things tight giving away just 6 runs and also picked up a wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 13 runs in the over.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Lungi Ngidi. It was another expensive over where MI batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs off it.

Piyush Chawla bowled the 14th over which turned out to be a good over for CSK, as only 5 runs were scored off it.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled the 15th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored just 5 runs and also lost 2 important wickets.

The run rate at the end of the 15th over is 8.4 runs per over. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 168 runs.

