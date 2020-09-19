IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- MI innings, overs 6-10 highlights

cricket

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST

At the end of 10 overs in the first match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians total is 86/2. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 38 runs losing a wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran who kept things tight giving away just 3 runs and also managed to pick up a wicket.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja and it was an expensive one. The Mumbai Indians batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran. MI managed to hit a boundary and 8 runs were scored in the over.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an expensive 9th over of the inning where the Mumbai Indians batsmen hit a four as well as a six, ensuring 15 runs were scored off it.

Piyush Chawla bowled the 10th over of the inning where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored 1 runs from the over. The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.6 runs per over. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 172 runs.

