e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- MI innings, overs 6-10 highlights

IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- MI innings, overs 6-10 highlights

CSK won the toss and decided to bowl first against MI in the first match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs in the first match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians total is 86/2. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 38 runs losing a wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran who kept things tight giving away just 3 runs and also managed to pick up a wicket.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja and it was an expensive one. The Mumbai Indians batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran. MI managed to hit a boundary and 8 runs were scored in the over.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an expensive 9th over of the inning where the Mumbai Indians batsmen hit a four as well as a six, ensuring 15 runs were scored off it.

Piyush Chawla bowled the 10th over of the inning where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored 1 runs from the over. The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.6 runs per over. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 172 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for J&K
L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for J&K
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Iconic INS Viraat makes final journey to Alang ship breaking yard
Iconic INS Viraat makes final journey to Alang ship breaking yard
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In