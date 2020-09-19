IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: With Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, Piyush Chawla surpasses Harbhajan Singh in elite list

cricket

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:13 IST

Chennai Super Kings latest acquisition Piyush Chawla started his stint at the franchise in style as he dismissed Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in his first over. Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start after being asked to bat by CSK captain MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock took their side to 45 runs by the end of the 4th over and Dhoni decided to employ the services of Piyush Chawla.

In the fourth delivery of the leggie’s over, Rohit mistimed his lofted shot, and chipped the ball to Sam Curran at mid-off. Rohit had to walk back for 12 as Chawla celebrated his first scalp at CSK.

With the dismissal, Chawla surpassed CSK’s own Harbhajan Singh in an elite IPL list. Chawla was tied at the third position with Harbhajan in the list of players with most IPL wickets with 150 wickets. After picking Rohit’s wicket, Chawla took his tally to 151 scalps, surpassing Harbhajan to become the sole owner of the third position in the list.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni elected to field after winning the toss in the Indian Premier League opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

For CSK, the four foreigners are Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi.

With Sam Curran included in the playing XI after arriving Abu Dhabi on September 17, it means there is no separate quarantine for players coming from the UK. For Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, James Pattinson and Trent Boult will be the four foreigners.