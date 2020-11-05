IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 21:59 IST

Chasing a target of 201 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 5 overs was 25 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Trent Boult bowled the 1st over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

6 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

Trent Boult bowled the 3rd over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen scored 9 runs from the over.

The 4th over was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

5 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 5.0. At the same stage, MI were 52/1. Delhi Capitals need 176 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 11.7.

Follow live score and updates from IPL