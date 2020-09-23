e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- MI innings, death overs highlights

IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- MI innings, death overs highlights

The big clash between MI and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Sep 23, 2020 21:44 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 5th match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians has managed to get to a total of 195 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In the last five overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 48 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer with 80 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma who contributed 90 runs to the innings.

The 16th over was bowled by Sunil Narine which was an decent one as 1 runs came off it along with a wicket.

19 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.

The 18th over was bowled by Shivam Mavi which was an expensive one as 11 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 19th over was bowled by Andre Russell which was a decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit a four to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

Kolkata Knight Riders will have to chase down the target of 196 at 9.8 runs per over.

