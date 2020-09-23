IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- MI innings, first 5 overs highlights

cricket

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 20:07 IST

The 5th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders is currently on at ABU DHABI. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to Bowl. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma opened the batting for Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have scored 48 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Warrier. MI's batsmen hit a six to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

Shivam Mavi bowled the 2nd over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 1 wicket came in this over.

16 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Warrier which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 4 fours.

Shivam Mavi bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 9.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 192 runs.

