e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- MI innings, first 5 overs highlights

IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- MI innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 5th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Sep 23, 2020 20:07 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

The 5th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders is currently on at ABU DHABI. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to Bowl. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma opened the batting for Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have scored 48 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Warrier. MI's batsmen hit a six to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

Shivam Mavi bowled the 2nd over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 1 wicket came in this over.

16 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Warrier which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 4 fours.

Shivam Mavi bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 9.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 192 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
In Covid-19 meeting with states, PM Modi lifts cap on SDRF spending
In Covid-19 meeting with states, PM Modi lifts cap on SDRF spending
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
MI vs KKR Live: Hardik Pandya hammers Pat Cummins for 2 fours and a six
MI vs KKR Live: Hardik Pandya hammers Pat Cummins for 2 fours and a six
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In