IPL 2020, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians create incredible record after beating Kolkata Knight Riders

cricket

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 13:22 IST

Mumbai Indians completely outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders in match five of the Indian Premier League. MI scored 195 runs on the back of two impressive innings from Rohit Sharma (80) and Suryakumar Yadav (46) at the Sharjah Stadium. Then they bowled well to restrict KKR to just 146 runs and won the match by 49 runs to grab the top spot in the IPL points table.

However, one record that the defending champions created on Wednesday. They became the first team in IPL history to register 20 wins against one franchise. The next team on the list is incidentally KKR, who have 17 wins against KXIP while MI also have 17 against CSK.

If we look at the last 11 matches, the domination of MI over KKR is evident. KKR have lost 10 out their last 11 matches to Mumbai Indians. In fact, KKR have managed just 6 wins in the 26 matches they have played against MI so far.

READ | KKR vs MI: Hardik Pandya suffers bizarre hit wicket dismissal, gets trolled on social media - WATCH

There was another run that MI put a halt to. After losing all their IPL matches in UAE, MI managed their first win in the country after defeating KKR.

MI skipper Rohit admitted that conditions in the UAE make it difficult for the batsmen to stay at the crease longer. He admitted that he felt a bit tired by the end of his 80-run knock against KKR.

“It is not easy to play long innings here. It takes a lot out of you to play in these conditions. Maybe I was a bit tired in the end and it was a lesson for us that one set batsmen needs to bat deep till the end,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony. “We’ve seen it in the past and that’s what I tried to do.” While the heat and humidity made it difficult but it was imperative to bat as long as possible after a six-month break, Rohit said.

“I haven’t played a lot of cricket in the last six months time and was looking to spend some time in the middle; it didn’t come out well in the first innings but glad to have done it tonight.” During his stay in the middle, he played the pull shots to perfection and hit a couple of sixes.

“I back myself to play the pull shots and have practised quite a bit. Pretty happy with the performance of my squad. All my shots were good (laughs), can’t pick one,” he said.