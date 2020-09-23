e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Mitchell Marsh ruled out of tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad name replacement

IPL 2020: Mitchell Marsh ruled out of tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad name replacement

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh hurt his ankle while bowling in SRH’s IPL 2020 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. SRH has named a replacement for Marsh.

cricket Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:27 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
New Delhi
Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad player Mitchell Marsh tries to catch ball during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad player Mitchell Marsh tries to catch ball during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.(PTI)
         

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday suffered a huge blow as their Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of IPL 2020 with an ankle injury, the franchise announced. Marsh hurt his ankle while bowling in SRH’s IPL 2020 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

West Indies Test captain Jason Holder was named as Marsh’s replacement and he is expected to join the SRH squad soon in UAE.

 

“Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020,” tweeted SRH.

Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Marsh was handed the ball by skipper David Warner to bowl the fifth over but he could bowl only four deliveries.Marsh, whose career has been marred by a series of injuries, twisted his ankle in the second ball while trying to stop a drive by Aaron Finch in his follow through but managed to bowl two more balls before hobbling out.

He later, courageously, came out to bat at number 10 in SRH’s chase but it was evident that he was finding it even difficult to stand. SRH lost the game by 10 runs.

SRH play Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match in IPL on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It will be interesting to see who replaces Marsh in SRH’s playing XI. Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi seems to be the front-runner at the moment.

