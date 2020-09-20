IPL 2020: MS Dhoni explains the positives of playing internationally retired players in CSK team

cricket

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 10:28 IST

Chennai Super Kings were criticised ahead of Indian Premier League 2018 due to the average age of its squad members. People felt that CSK had picked too many older players in their team to play a ‘young man’s game’. T20 cricket is often fast-paced with intense competition between bat and ball. But CSK have proved everyone wrong with their results. In the first season since their two-year ban, CSK won the IPL title with the same bunch of ‘old’ men.

Several key CSK players like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson are retired from international cricket, while players like Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Imran Tahir, Ambati Rayudu (came out of retirement), Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh (does not play international cricket) and Dwayne Bravo (came out of retirement) are in their 30s. However, contrary to the belief, this has proved to be a masterstroke as CSK have been the most consistent team in the IPL since the auctions before 2018.

In the season-opener of IPL 2020, CSK again came out on top due to the effort of du Plessis and Rayudu. CSK skipper Dhoni credited the team’s tremendous experience for their five-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on Saturday.

READ | ‘He’s a genius,’ Sam Curran surprised by MS Dhoni’s decision to promote him in batting order

Rayudu and du Plessis set up the win with an a 115-run stand for the third wicket, while Chawla was exceptional with the ball aided by likes of Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar and Lungi Ngidi.

“We may practice enough but when you go on the field you need to assess the conditions and give it your best. It took us time for the bowlers to find the right length on this pitch. Plenty of positives but still plenty of areas for us to improve.In the second half there is a bit of movement till the dew sets in. If you don’t lose wickets early, you have the upper hand. These are the learnings. Rayudu had a wonderful partnership with Faf. Most of us are retired so luckily no injuries as well,” Dhoni said at the post match presentation ceremony.

“The experience pays off, everyone talks about it. You get it only after you play a lot of games. 300 ODIs is a dream for anybody to play and when you put an XI on the field, you need a good mix of youngsters and experienced players. You need the experienced players to guide the youngsters on and off the field. The young players get 60-70 days with the seniors in the IPL.”

MI skipper Rohit Sharma was upset that none of his batsmen could build on the initial momentum provided by Quinton de Kock.

“None of our batsmen carried on for us, like du Plessis and Rayudu did for CSK. I think we were 85 in the first 10 overs. Credit to the CSK bowlers, they bowled well at the end to pull back things. Something for us to learn,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

“Still early days. We all want to start really well, it’s crucial in this tournament where momentum is important. Few things for us to learn from this game, we did make few mistakes. Hopefully we’ll rectify those and come out smarter in the next game.”

Rohit said his team need to adapt to the conditions better.

“We need to adapt to the pitches, it got better with the dew coming. You need to hit the gaps and focus on that part of the game. The opposition can tie you down, it’s all about understanding what we need to do,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)