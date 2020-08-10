e-paper
IPL 2020 | 'Music to my ears': KL Rahul returns to nets ahead of IPL

IPL 2020 | ‘Music to my ears’: KL Rahul returns to nets ahead of IPL

The latest to pad up and train in the nets is India and Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul. He uploaded a 14-second-long clip in which the batsman is seen playing some crisp strokes.

Aug 10, 2020
Hindustan TImes, New Delhi
KL Rahul has combined to score 1252 runs for Kings XI Punjab in the previous two seasons.
KL Rahul has combined to score 1252 runs for Kings XI Punjab in the previous two seasons.(Getty Images)
         

As we inch closer to the UAE for the IPL 2020, players have started getting in the groove. The likes of Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant have already enthralled fans with clips of their batting. As has Cheteshwar Pujara. Even MS Dhoni reportedly practiced at the indoor training facility of the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi last weekend.

The latest to pad up and train in the nets is India and Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul. He uploaded a 14-second-long clip in which the batsman is seen playing some crisp strokes. “music to my ears @lionsdenkxip,” he tweeted.

Last week, after the BCCI made an official confirmation that the IPL will be taking place between September 19 and November 10 this year, Rahul had posted a picture on his account in which players of KXIP were seen standing in a huddle. Not long ago before that, Rahul was clicked next to his cricket kit, and captioned it: “I miss you.”

A lot will be expected from Rahul, who has had a couple of brilliant seasons with KXIP. In 2018, Rahul amassed 659 runs from 14 matches at an average of 54.91, with six fifties and a century. The year later, Rahul burned the charts again, peeling off 593 runs with an average of 53.60, including six half-centuries.

