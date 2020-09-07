e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: 'Need not worry, Dhoni will take care of the team' - CSK not fretting over Raina, Harbhajan's absence

IPL 2020: ‘Need not worry, Dhoni will take care of the team’ - CSK not fretting over Raina, Harbhajan’s absence

Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh’s decision to pull out of the IPL came as big blows to three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, but the team is not losing its sleep over their absence.

cricket Updated: Sep 07, 2020 12:57 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020 will be the 10th season of MS Dhoni captaining Chennai Super Kings
Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh’s decision to pull out of the IPL came as big blows to three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, but the team is not losing its sleep over their absence. The presence of MS Dhoni will ensure the team is not affected by Raina and Harbhajan’s absence, assured franchise CEO KS Viswanathan and announced that the team is in good shape ahead of the IPL 2020.

“This is to confirm that the team is in very good shape, we need not worry. We have a skipper who have navigated us through very tough times. Thalaivan will definitely take care of the team and we are very confident, we have started practice from yesterday, a day before,” Viswanathan said in a video uploaded by CSK on Twitter.

Raina was the first of the two to withdraw participation from the IPL. While reports suggested he made the decision due to Covid-19 fears after 13 members of the CSK franchise had tested positive for Covid-19, it later emerged that a personal tragedy had also played a part in Raina’s pull out. On Friday, Harbhajan announced that he will be skipping this year’s IPL due to personal reasons.

Few days ago, a Twitter user asked who will be the new vice-captain of the team now that Raina isn’t around, to which CSK replied: “Why worry when we have a wise-captain?”. Besides, with the team starting its training from Friday, Viswanathan said the players are looking in good spirits.

“The players are also in quite good spirit. They have had regular Zoom meeting where the coach and captain have addressed the players and all of them are in a good frame of mind. We will come out of the tough situation and very happy to report that team is in very good shape to take care of the matches coming up in the IPL,” the CEO said.

“I am very confident that the Chennai Super Kings fan club will definitely look up to the team which is very confident of doing well and I sure that the ‘yellow fever’ will catch up throughout the country and also in Dubai where we have a very good following. Fans of CSK are very important to team and we look forward to your support.”

cricket news

