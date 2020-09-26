e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Not great decision making,’ Ajit Agarkar miffed with Virat Kohli’s captaincy, picks his ideal batting position

IPL 2020: Agarkar pointed out a couple of tactical decisions, which he reckons, hurt RCB in each innings, first of which was Kohli giving the ball to Shivam Dube.

cricket Updated: Sep 26, 2020 08:43 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli walks towards the pavillion after being dismissed during IPL 2020.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli walks towards the pavillion after being dismissed during IPL 2020.(PTI)
         

Following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s massive 97-run defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, former India quick Ajit Agarkar has slammed Virat Kohli’s captaincy. Agarkar pointed out a couple of tactical decisions, which he reckons, hurt RCB in each innings, first of which was Kohli giving the ball to Shivam Dube. Despite the young all-rounder picking up a couple of wickets, Agarkar feels Kohli should have turned to his strike bowlers considering how well a set KL Rahul was batting.

“I understand Dube had a couple of decent overs. But when you come into the last over, when one batsman is set and batting at 100+, you would want your main bowler to come and bowl. Particularly, in the last over, because in T20 cricket, a couple of deliveries could make a huge difference,” Agarkar said on the ESPNCricinfo T20 Timeout show.

READ | ‘That is what the quality of the man is’: Gautam Gambhir names ‘no.1 player in IPL’

Rahul’s belligerent century knocked the stuffing out of RCB’s bowlers and powered KXIP to a strong 206/3. In reply, RCB started off poorly, losing three wickets for four runs, including that of skipper Kohli for 1 off 5 balls. Kohli walked out to bat at No. 4, a call that hasn’t gone down well with Agarkar.

“Even though they were never even in the chase because they had lost too many wickets. And that is the other thing. Virat Kohli should never bat lower than No. 3. Yes, because they have Aaron Finch so he is not opening. But he just cannot bat lower than No. 3,” Agarkar said.

“These are the games in which he takes extra responsibility or rises to the occasion. He likes to get in the game. I was a little surprised he did not come to bat at no. 3. Not great decision making on the day.”

