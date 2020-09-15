e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘One is a World Cup winner and other the No. 1 Test bowler’ - KKR assistant coach has high expectations from star duo

IPL 2020: ‘One is a World Cup winner and other the No. 1 Test bowler’ - KKR assistant coach has high expectations from star duo

IPL 2020: World Cup winning captain Morgan was purchased by KKR at the IPL 2020 auction last December for Rs 5.25 crore while Australia’s Test vice-captain Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy by getting acquired for Rs 15.5 crore.

cricket Updated: Sep 15, 2020 07:53 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Kolkata Knight Riders bus.
File image of Kolkata Knight Riders bus.(KKR)
         

Abhishek Nayar, the assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, feels the addition of superstars Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins will add depth to the team as it prepares for the IPL 2020 starting Saturday.

World Cup winning captain Morgan was purchased by KKR at the IPL 2020 auction last December for Rs 5.25 crore while Australia’s Test vice-captain Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy by getting acquired for Rs 15.5 crore. Both have previously played for KKR – Cummins in 2011 and Morgan in 2012 – but having transformed themselves into the players that they are today, Nayar believes both bring a lot to the table.

“One of the things we were looking for the team was leadership quality in the group. Brendon and Dinesh were very upfront about it. We thought Morgan and Cummins could add a lot of value. One is a World Cup winner and the other is the No. 1 Test bowler and vice-captain of Australia. This is what we needed. Hopefully, we will have a great season,” Nayar told Sportstar.

Besides the pool of KKR’s overseas pool of players, Nayar weighed in on the domestic crop of players, saying he has high expectations from a returning Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

One of the stars of India’s victorious 2018 Under-19 World Cup campaign, Nagarkoti has missed the previous two editions of the IPL (2018 and 2019), but this time around, Nayar hopes the 20-year-old can manage to keep his fitness intact this year.

“All the kids are good within the aspect. Kamlesh, Shivam (Mavi) and all of the boys know the way in particular they’re and what they will do. I believe it’s nice that Kamlesh is match fit and hopefully he’ll stay match fit for the IPL. Personally, I might be very pleased to see the child lastly getting to play after two years. These are thrilling occasions forward,” Nayar said.

KKR will look to win their third IPL trophy when the tournament kicks off from September 19th.

