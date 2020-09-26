e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Pat Cummins makes a blazing comeback with his most economical spell in the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020: Pat Cummins makes a blazing comeback with his most economical spell in the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH: Pat Cummins bowled an economical spell of 1/11 off three overs in the Powerplay as SRH reached 40/1.

cricket Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:19 IST
hindustantimes.com
New Delhi
Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins(Twitter/IPL)
         

After having a forgettable outing in Kolkata Knight Riders’ first match of the season, Pat Cummins came back with a bang in the second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Against Mumbai Indians the other night, Cummins, the most expensive foreign buy in the history of IPL, was plundered for 1/53, Cummins bowled an economical spell of 1/11 off three overs in the Powerplay as SRH reached 40/1.

Below are the five most economical spells bowled by Cummins in the IPL

This is the first time that Cummins has bowled three overs in the Powerplay. He has bowled two a few times but has conceded more runs and on occasions, gone without a wicket. In terms of economy and the most balls bowled, this is Cummins’ best performance in the Powerplay.

Cummins’s incisive bowling kept Sunrisers openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow on their toes. After beating Warner on a couple of occasions, Cummins picked the wicket of Bairstow, coming off a half-century in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, by hitting the top of his off-stump. He finished with 1/19 from his four overs, which is his most economical spell in the IPL.

Cummins spell of 1/19 with an economy rate of 4.75 is joint 4th best by a KKR bowler in U.A.E in IPL

