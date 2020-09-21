e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Playing under Rohit in MI has boosted my confidence immensely, says Bumrah

IPL 2020: Playing under Rohit in MI has boosted my confidence immensely, says Bumrah

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah is an integral part of Mumbai Indians’ team, which won record four Indian Premier League titles under Rohit’s leadership.

cricket Updated: Sep 21, 2020 18:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Abu Dhabi
File image of Jasprit Bumrah with Rohit Sharma.
File image of Jasprit Bumrah with Rohit Sharma.(IPL)
         

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said the freedom he enjoys playing under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in Mumbai Indians set-up has been a huge confidence booster for him in his career. Bumrah is an integral part of Mumbai Indians’ team, which won record four Indian Premier League titles under Rohit’s leadership.

“For me, he (Rohit) has always given me the freedom, he has always told me to express yourself (myself), be whatever you want, be it any situation, take ownership of your own bowling, so that gives me a lot of confidence and a responsibility that I’m responsible for whatever I’m doing,” Bumrah said.

“So that’s a big thing for a captain because then he gives a bowler so much of confidence. He trusts you so much and he trusts the decisions that you will take and that’s a very positive sign.” Not just Bumrah, Rohit’s captaincy has also come in for praise from fellow teammates and Mumbai Indians’ coaching staff.

“He is always open to take suggestions on the ground. I have seen him a lot of times when there is a crunch situation, or when he is put under pressure, that time he is very calm, cool and composed. He takes tough decisions during that time,” Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav said in a video posted on the team’s twitter handle.

While Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene termed Rohit as a “very instinctive leader”, former India speedster Zaheer Khan, who is part of the team’s support staff, described the right-handed batsman as “a thinking cricketer.”

“You have this very relaxed, cool looking guy. His mannerism when he bats, he’s got that elegance, which you can call it lazy elegance. But he is very intense and hard-core, when it comes to thinking about the game,” Zaheer said.

“He actually channelises his energy very well. He’s very good with controlling the emotions of the pressure situation, he likes to take that pressure on himself.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
NCB probe in Sushant Singh case leads to Amritsar, Pak and mafia cartels
NCB probe in Sushant Singh case leads to Amritsar, Pak and mafia cartels
SAD team meets president, requests him to not sign ‘anti-farmer’ bills
SAD team meets president, requests him to not sign ‘anti-farmer’ bills
Lok Sabha passes FCRA amendment which seeks to tweak foreign funding rules
Lok Sabha passes FCRA amendment which seeks to tweak foreign funding rules
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
CBI files fraud case against firm which makes dairy products
CBI files fraud case against firm which makes dairy products
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In