IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 10:03 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders opened their win account in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. KKR defeated SRH by seven wickets to accumulate two points from two matches. Shubman Gill was the star of the show on Saturday as he hit an unbeaten 70 to help KKR chase 143 with ease. With the win, KKR have risen to the fifth position in the IPL points table

The top spot is occupied by Delhi Capitals. They moved to the top of the Indian Premier League points table after their victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday. The Capitals outplayed the 3-time champions in all the departments of the game at the Dubai International Stadium. DC were put in to bat by CSK and managed to score 175 runs on the back of an impressive half-century from Prithvi Shaw. Then bowlers restricted the CSK batsmen to just 131 as DC won the match by 44 runs. With that win, they went to the top of the table with 4 points from two matches.

On Thursday, Kings XI Punjab had toppled Mumbai Indians from the top spot in the IPL points table. KXIP thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs at the Dubai International Stadium and overtook MI due to a better run-rate. The win ensured a healthy Net Run Rate for KXIP and they are now second in the table.

MI hold the third spot with two points. They had taken the top spot in the IPL points table after crushing Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs on Wednesday in their second match of the season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Coming in fourth are Rajasthan Royals who also have two points from two matches. CSK drop to sixth position while RCB are sixth after losing to KXIP. SRH are in the last position after losing their first two matches.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap List

Faf du Plessis had regained the Orange Cap from KL Rahul on Friday. The South African was again the best batsman for CSK as hit 43 and now has 173 runs in the tournament. He is closely followed by Rahul, who played a magnificent knock against RCB and has scored 153 runs. He is followed by Mayank Agarwal who has 115 runs. Rohit Sharma is in the fourth position with 92 runs. The new entrant in the top 5 is Manish Pandey, who struck a 38-ball 50 against KKR.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap List

There were no major changes in the most wickets column after the KKR vs SRH game. Kagiso Rabada holds the coveted cap after a splendid display against CSK and has 5 wickets in the tournament. He is followed by Sam Curran, who also has 5 wickets from three matches. Mohammad Shami has looked dangerous with the ball in the two matches he has played so far. He comes in third place with 4 wickets but with a better average of 8.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Sheldon Cottrell, and Ravi Bishnoi are on third, fourth, and fifth respectively with four wickets each. Shivam Dube picked two wickets on Thursday and comes in at seventh position.