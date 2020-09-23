IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list

cricket

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 06:16 IST

Rajasthan Royals took the top position in the Indian Premier League points table after securing a 16-run win in their opening game of the season against Chennai Super Kings. RR rode on a sensational 74-run knock from Sanju Samson and a late flourish from Jofra Archer to post 217/8 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis scored 72 runs for CSK but it was not enought to chase down the total.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were earlier at the top of the table after registering a win on Monday against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a topsy-turvy affair at the Dubai International Stadium.

IPL 2020 Points Table. ( IPL )

Three-time IPL champions CSK got off the mark in the IPL 2020 points table following their five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on Saturday. CSK are second with a net-run rate of +0.486, while Mumbai Indians slipped to the bottom with an NRR of -0.486. This was the first time in six outings that CSK has beaten MI, snapping the four-time winners’ 5-0 winning streak which began in IPL 2018.

On Sunday, Delhi Capitals grabbed victory over Kings XI Punjab by virtue of a Super Over. The match was so closely-fought that at the end of 40 overs, the score was identical. Delhi Capitals scored 157 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the first innings and Kings XI Punjab matched that target in the run-chase. But the 2014 finalists could only score two runs in the Super Over and DC chased it easily.

IPL 2020 Organge Cap List

There have been some solid performances with the bat already in the IPL even though only four games have been played. Ambati Rayudu’s innings for Chennai Super Kings in the season opener against Mumbai Indians has been one of the most memorable ones. Mayank Agarwal’s blinder in a losing effort for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals, Devdutt Padikkal’s brisk fifty on Royal Challengers Bangalore debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sanju Samson’s blitzkrieg for Rajashtan Royals for CSK are some of the other noteworthy innings.

Here is the Orange Cap List:

IPL 2020 Purple Cap List

It has been only four games so far and already several bowling records have been broken in this season of Indian Premier League. Yuzvendra Chahal’s spell of 3/18 against Sunrisers Hyderabad was the best spell for RCB against SRH in all of seasons. Mohammed Shami’s spell of 3/18 for KXIP against Capitals was his best IPL spell ever.

Here is the Purple Cap List:

Rahul Tewatia also left fans impressed in the one game he has played this season for RR picking three wickets, while Sam Curran has been sensational for Chennai Super Kings.