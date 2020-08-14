e-paper
IPL 2020: Raina thanks airline for flying him, Dhoni and other CSK players to Chennai - See pics

IPL 2020: Raina thanks airline for flying him, Dhoni and other CSK players to Chennai - See pics

Indian Premier League: Raina took to Instagram to post the photographs and also thanked Vistara for flying the players to Chennai. CSK won the IPL in 2018 and were runners-up to Mumbai Indians in 2019 and will once again be one of the teams to beat in this year's competition. 

cricket Updated: Aug 14, 2020 18:56 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina with other CSK players on flight to Chennai.
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina with other CSK players on flight to Chennai.(Instagram/Suresh Raina)
         

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and other players including Suresh Raina and Deepak Chahar were on board a Vistara flight that took the players to Chennai as preparation begin for the teams to fly out to the United Arab Emirates, where the upcoming season of the IPL will be played.

Raina took to Instagram to post the photographs and also thanked Vistara for flying the players to Chennai. CSK won the IPL in 2018 and were runners-up to Mumbai Indians in 2019 and will once again be one of the teams to beat in this year’s competition. 

“Thirteen or 14 of the 16 Indian players will be part of the camp, including MS. Since they came after undergoing COVID-19 tests, their next test will be 72 hours before leaving for the UAE on August 21. They will start training from tomorrow,” a CSK official told PTI.

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE - HISTORY AT A GLANCE

The three-time IPL champions posted pictures of Dhoni and other players arriving in Chennai on their social media page.

Dhoni has not played since India’s semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year in July and his comeback is a highly anticipated sub-plot of this year’s IPL, which starts on September 19.

All the players, except all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, are expected to participate in the camp. 

A CSK official said Jadeja would be missing training owing to personal reasons and would join the squad before its departure the tournament venue.

All the players would be subjected to two tests here and only if they return negative for coronavirus, they would be allowed to fly to Dubai, the official added.

The franchise has picked eight net bowlers from Tamil Nadu and they will also travel with the side to the UAE.

The Dhoni-led CSK had organised a camp from March 2 ahead of the originally scheduled March 29 start of the event before it was suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhoni had trained during that two-week camp which attracted a few thousand fans too.

However, spectators will not be allowed inside the stadium to watch the CSK players train now.

The CSK practice sessions have been fan magnets, attracting thousands in the past.

The camp was planned after the Tamil Nadu government gave the nod to use the facilities at the MAC with restrictions being eased gradually even though the case load of the state has surpassed the 3 lakh mark.

(With PTI inputs)

