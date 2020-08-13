e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja to miss Chennai Super Kings camp before leaving for Dubai

IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja to miss Chennai Super Kings camp before leaving for Dubai

IPL 2020: Jadeja will miss the camo because of some personal reasons. He is expected to join the rest of the CSK players in Chennai before they leave for Dubai on August 21.

cricket Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:14 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) bowler Ravindra Jadeja celebrate with teammates after taking the wicket of DC's Chris Morris Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL T20) cricket match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at MAC Stadium in Chennai, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) (PTI5_1_2019_000222A)(PTI)
         

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be the only prominent Indian cricketer missing when Chennai Super Kings begin their six-day conditioning camp at Chennai on August 15 before leaving for UAE for IPL 2020. Jadeja will miss the camp because of some personal reasons. He is expected to join the rest of the CSK players in Chennai before they leave for Dubai on August 21.

“He has personal commitments,” Kasi Viswanathan, the CSK chief executive officer said according to ESPNCricinfo.

The camp is set to feature all the big Indian names of CSK squad including captain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Ambati Rayudu.

Also read: I had gone into survival mode, could’ve been more free-flowing: Joe Denly

The camp will take place behind closed doors. CSK have got written permission from the Tamil Nadu government to conduct the camp, which is mainly aimed at fitness and training.

Former CSK star L Balaji is the only member from the coaching staff who will be present in the camp. Head coach Stephen Fleming and assistant coach Mike Hussey will join the squad directly in Dubai.

Viswanathan said the Super Kings were “hopeful” Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi, two of the three South Africans in the squad, would reach the UAE after September 1.

“When we spoke to Faf and Ngidi they said yes, we are coming. They have said that they will only be coming after September 1,” Viswanathan said.

CSK, who are the runner-ups of IPL 2019, are expected to kickstart the 13th edition of the tournament on September 19 against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The final of IPL will be played on November 10. BCCI, however, are yet to announce the full fixtures of IPL 2020.

