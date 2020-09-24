IPL 2020, RCB Predicted XI vs KXIP: Virat Kohli likely to go with same winning combination

cricket

Sep 24, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore started off their campaign on a high, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 16 runs. Debutant Devdutt Padikkal with the bat and Yuzvendra Chahal with the ball were the heroes in RCB’s victory. Facing off against Kings XI Punjab in their next challenge, RCB will be eager to continue their form and get another victory in the bag.

Chris Morris is still not 100 percent, so RCB cannot bring him into the equation just yet. Skipper Virat Kohli is known for making changes in the team quite a few times, but he might just go with the same winning combination on Thursday. Lets take a look at the predicted playing 11 for RCB:-

Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch had a slow start in the first game but he just needs one big shot to get going, and it can come at any stage of the match.

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal started off on a high, scoring 56 runs in his debut IPL match. The left-handed was the highest scorer for RCB against SRH, and he could be the breakout performer this season for the franchise.

Virat Kohli (Captain)

India captain Virat Kohli had an insipid performance in the first game, but he will be eager to break off the shackles against KXIP.

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers’ brisk fifty late down the innings proved to be the key in RCB’s victory and once again showcased why he is a match-winner on his day.

Josh Philippe (wk)

Josh Philippe is a young campaigner who made a mark in the Big Bash League. He might get another go here before RCB might think about bringing in Parthiv Patel as the wicketkeeper.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar had little to do in the first match and did not get a chance to make a case for himself to be dropped or picked again. Likely to get another crack against KXIP.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is known as an exciting young batsman, but he has also showcased how good he is with the ball. 3 overs for 15 and 2 wickets - Dube can really turn the game around like he did against SRH.

Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini is one of the key pacers in RCB bowling unit, but he has really improved as a fielder and that is becoming a big factor in making him a regular feature for RCB.

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav can take wickets with the new ball but he can still leak a few runs. Needs to contain the run flow at the start.

Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn too was not his best against SRH, but his presence can be a dominating factor against KXIP. A contest between Steyn vs Gayle - take my money!

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal was his best in the first game - picking three wickets in the first match against SRH and giving just 18 runs. He has already put his name in the hat for Purple Cap contenders.