IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 19:56 IST

The 48th match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians is currently on at ABU DHABI. Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl. Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal opened the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore have scored 42 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

Trent Boult bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by James Pattinson and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

Trent Boult bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 10 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 8.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 168 runs.

