Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: RCB Vs MI- RCB innings, first 5 overs highlights

IPL 2020: RCB Vs MI- RCB innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 10th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Sep 28, 2020 19:58 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

The 10th match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians is currently on at DUBAI. Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl. Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch opened the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore have scored 49 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult. RCB's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

8 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson. RCB batsmen hit a four.

10 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a six.

9 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by James Pattinson which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a four.

Rahul Chahar bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit 3 fours scoring 14 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 9.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 196 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

