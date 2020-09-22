e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: MS Dhoni five sixes away from joining Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina in elite T20 list

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: MS Dhoni five sixes away from joining Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina in elite T20 list

It has been over 14 months since fans have seen Dhoni bat, but in the first innings, he only faced a couple of deliveries. The CSK and Dhoni fans will be eager to see more of Dhoni’s batting against Royals.

cricket Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:14 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians.
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians.(PTI)
         

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be the clear favourites when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the opening game of the contest. Dhoni pushed himself down the order to promote Sam Curran above him in the opening game of the IPL season against Mumbai Indians. Curran proved Dhoni’s decision as to the correct one as he smashed 18 runs in 6 balls to help his side chase down 163.

It has been over 14 months since fans have seen Dhoni bat, but in the first innings, he only faced a couple of deliveries. The CSK and Dhoni fans will be eager to see more of Dhoni’s batting against Royals.

If Dhoni manages to hit five sixes against Rajasthan Royals, he will join fellow CSK teammate Suresh Raina and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in the elite list.

READ | RCB vs SRH: ‘It was quite painful,’ Warner on Mitch Marsh’s ankle injury

Dhoni needs five sixes to take his total tally to 300 in T20 cricket. If he reaches the landmark, he will become only the 3rd Indian after Rohit Sharma (361) and Suresh Raina (311) to do so.

Meanwhile, talking about the five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, CSK head coach Fleming said in an interview on CSK website: “It was great to get the points, two teams that were a little bit nervous after not having played for some time. It was always going to be almost a case of who was going to make the least mistakes.

“The way Mumbai started, aggressively against us, it was going to be a tough day. The pleasing thing for us was our character, we held our nerve and as the innings went on our bowlers got better and better,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs on sit-in outside Parliament refuse deputy chairman’s tea
Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs on sit-in outside Parliament refuse deputy chairman’s tea
‘UN needs to address crisis of confidence’: PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’
‘UN needs to address crisis of confidence’: PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’
Rhea Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody to end today
Rhea Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody to end today
‘I will never ever forget’: VVS reveals Sachin’s words before Sharjah ton
‘I will never ever forget’: VVS reveals Sachin’s words before Sharjah ton
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In