IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: MS Dhoni five sixes away from joining Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina in elite T20 list

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:14 IST

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be the clear favourites when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the opening game of the contest. Dhoni pushed himself down the order to promote Sam Curran above him in the opening game of the IPL season against Mumbai Indians. Curran proved Dhoni’s decision as to the correct one as he smashed 18 runs in 6 balls to help his side chase down 163.

It has been over 14 months since fans have seen Dhoni bat, but in the first innings, he only faced a couple of deliveries. The CSK and Dhoni fans will be eager to see more of Dhoni’s batting against Royals.

If Dhoni manages to hit five sixes against Rajasthan Royals, he will join fellow CSK teammate Suresh Raina and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in the elite list.

Dhoni needs five sixes to take his total tally to 300 in T20 cricket. If he reaches the landmark, he will become only the 3rd Indian after Rohit Sharma (361) and Suresh Raina (311) to do so.

Meanwhile, talking about the five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, CSK head coach Fleming said in an interview on CSK website: “It was great to get the points, two teams that were a little bit nervous after not having played for some time. It was always going to be almost a case of who was going to make the least mistakes.

“The way Mumbai started, aggressively against us, it was going to be a tough day. The pleasing thing for us was our character, we held our nerve and as the innings went on our bowlers got better and better,” he added.