IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: Sanju Samson cracks joint-fastest 50 against CSK in Sharjah

cricket

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:51 IST

Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson punished the Chennai Super Kings bowlers on a placid track in Sharjah as he cracked 7 massive sixes on his way to completing his half century in just 19 deliveries. Coming in to bat at the fall of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s wicket, Samson took heavy toll on CSK spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla.

He started the onslaught in the fifth over, scoring a six and a four off Sam Curran. The wicket-keeper batsman followed that up with a 6 off Deepak Chahar in the next over. Dhoni introduced spin in the seventh over but Samson was unstoppable as he smashed back to back sixes off Jadeja.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Live Score

Then came the over from Chawla and Samson welcomed him with back to back sixes. Samson’s striking inspired Steve Smith too as the Royals captain made it an over to remember for his team by slamming two sixes.

Samson brought up his half-century in just 19 deliveries, tying KL Rahul’s effort from last season at Mohali. The Kerala batsman would go on and hit a few more lusty blows as he gave the Royals a great start along with captain Smith.

Samson was eventually dismissed for 74 off just 32 deliveries by Lungi Ngidi. His effort is also the tied second fastest half century by a Royals player. Jos Buttler holds the record for the fastest 50 by a Royals player, which he had brought up in 18 deliveries.