e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Asked Tom how Sam bowls in powerplay, he didn’t give any clues’ - Samson’s hilarious remark after smashing 74

IPL 2020: ‘Asked Tom how Sam bowls in powerplay, he didn’t give any clues’ - Samson’s hilarious remark after smashing 74

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: Samson, in his innings, struck nine sixes and a four, and also scored the joint-fastest fifty against CSK, reaching the landmark in just 19 balls.

cricket Updated: Sep 22, 2020 22:02 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanju Samson hits a shot.
Sanju Samson hits a shot.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth total of 216 runs in their opening game of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League against Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah on Tuesday. Sanju Samson played the key innings in Royals’ cause smashing 74 runs in 32 balls after an early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who opened the innings with Steve Smith.

Samson, in his innings, struck nine sixes and a four, and also scored the joint-fastest fifty against CSK, reaching the landmark in just 19 balls.

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: Live Score and Updates

Speaking to the commentary panel after CSK’s innings, Samson said that he enjoyed his time in the middle but found it a difficult wicket to bat on.

“I had a really good time in the middle and hopefully we can win this. It was not a good wicket. It was slow and I had to wait for the ball, it was not easy to hit if they bowled it on a length. It is slow right now and hopefully we can capitalize on that.

“With our bowling line-up we are confident of defending this total. Absolute pleasure to bat with Smith, he is one of the world’s greatest batsman and when he goes out and bats 20 overs, it becomes easy for the others coming in,” Samson said.

Also read: Sanju Samson cracks joint-fastest 50 against CSK in Sharjah

The Kerala batsman also went on to joke that he had asked his teammate Tom Curran to reveal what he could expect from his brother Sam Curran in the powerplay overs, who plays for CSK.

“I asked Tom how does Sam bowl in the powerplay, he didn’t give any clues. I will have to find out how he bowls in the next match,” Samson said laughing.

CSK, who defeated Mumbai Indians in the first match of the season by 5 wickets, have been asked to chase down 217 by Rajasthan Royals.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
RR vs CSK Live: Tewatia strikes twice, CSK lose three quickly
RR vs CSK Live: Tewatia strikes twice, CSK lose three quickly
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
India’s Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix’s potential Covid-19 vaccine
India’s Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix’s potential Covid-19 vaccine
3 lakh returnee migrant workers added to voters’ list in Bihar
3 lakh returnee migrant workers added to voters’ list in Bihar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In