IPL 2020: ‘So much to learn’ - Ajinkya Rahane practises under watchful eyes of Ricky Ponting

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 15:28 IST

Delhi Capitals have a settled batting line-up with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant leading the charge for them. So, when they added the experienced Ajinkya Rahane to the mix in a pre-season trade, many wondered where would the former Rajasthan Royals opener play.

Remember, Rahane’s best performances in teh IPL have come at the top of the order. During an interaction with the media a few days back, Rahane said that he was open to playing in the middle order or any other position the team wants him to. It is this adaptability and reservoir of experience which might help Rahane establish himself in his new team.

The right handed batsman is no stranger to batting in the middle order as he has done so for the Indian team in the past. His ability to graft might come in handy in the UAE, where the wickets are expected to slow down due to the lack of many venues.

Rahane has been sweating it out in the nets and shared a video of him practising his strokes under the watchful eyes of DC head catch Ricky Ponting. The Aussie can be seen giving instructions from time to time.

Indeed Rahane and the other team members at DC can learn a lot from the Australian, who has already won the IPL as a coach with Mumbai Indians and guided DC to the play-offs last season.

Delhi Capitals start their campaign with a match against KingsXI Punjab on September 20.