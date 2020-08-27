IPL 2020 sponsors: RR ropes in TV9 Network, RCB gets Max Insurance on board

cricket

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:26 IST

Rajasthan Royals has roped in TV9 Bharatvarsh as their principal partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, to be held in UAE from September 19. The channel replaces EXPO 2020 Dubai as Rajasthan Royals’ front of jersey brand after the much awaited mega-event was postponed to 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have Max Life Insurance as their official life insurance partner and also apparel partners for upcoming edition.