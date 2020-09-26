IPL 2020, SRH Predicted XI vs KKR: Who will replace injured Mitchell Marsh?

cricket

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:32 IST

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were dealt a reality check in their first match of IPL, which they lost by 10 runs from a stage when everything seemed to be in control. The most alarming bit of that defeat is how vulnerable SRH’s batting looked against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, to an extent that the team lost eight wickets for 31 runs. As they look to get their campaign back on track, here’s a lowdown of the Playing XI we think David Warner will field on Saturday.

1 David Warner: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner started off with a boundary but was unfortunately run out for 6 after backing too far at the non-striker’s end. As he went off the field with a wry smile, it was an indication how lucky RCB got and if SRH are to put up an improved show with the bat, the sight of Warner getting going early will be crucial.

2 Jonny Bairstow: SRH looked in control of things as long as Jonny Bairstow was batting and as soon as he fell, it all crumbled for the team. He was in fine nick against RCB and will be expected to once again score big against KKR.

READ| KKR vs SRH Preview: Hurt Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad out to address batting woes

3 Manish Pandey: Sunrisers’ Manish Pandey looked assured during his 33-ball 34 before he was dismissed off the bowling of Chahal. The middle order batsman will look to make amends and use his fine form from domestic cricket in the IPL.

4 Priyam Garg: Captain of India Under-19 World Cup team, Priyam Garg was one of the batsmen guilty of playing a poor shot the other night. The youngster has been spoken of highly in the young cricket circuit and will look to prove his believers right.

5 Vijay Shankar: After getting a wicket in his only over, all-rounder Vijay Shankar was dismissed for a first-ball duck to Chahal. He is much better than that, hence the selectors backed him for India’s No. 4 spot in their World Cup squad. And he will be keen to show against KKR just why.

6 Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma finished with 1/16 and was dismissed for 7 off 4 balls. This is not the quality associated with the young all-rounder and he’ll be hoping to give Sunrisers a better picture of his calibre.

7 Mohammad Nabi: The Afghanistan all-rounder was expected to play the match against RCB but was second in contention to Mitchell Marsh. However, with the Australia all-rounder ruled out, Nabi may just pip Marsh’s replacement Jason Holder for being the overseas pick.

READ | IPL 2020, KKR Predicted XI vs SRH: Two key changes likely for Dinesh Karthik’s team

8 Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan did not take long to bring out his best, stifling a power-packed RCB batting till the time he was in the attack and expect him to once again lead SRH’s spin attack.

9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar: In the very first over of the match, Bhuvneshwar’s incisive swing bowling was back for everyone to see. Even though he did not pick up a wicket, Bhuvneshar was the most economical bowler of the team that night. He would be licking his chops against Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine.

10 Sandeep Sharma: He needs five wickets to complete 100 T20 wickets and SRH are expected to give Sandeep Sharma another opportunity despite going wicketless in the first match. His early swing and success against right handers make him a threat.

11 T Natarajan: Left-arm pacer T Natarajan got the prized wicket of Virat Kohli the other night and even though he went for 36 off four overs, he showed promise and had the batsmen beaten on several occasions.