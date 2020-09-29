e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Sep 29, 2020 20:35 IST
At the end of 10 overs of the 11th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 82/1. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 58 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

14 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a six and a four.

Amit Mishra bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six scoring 14 runs from the over.

Marcus Stoinis bowled the 8th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

Ishant Sharma bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six scoring 14 runs from the over.

Amit Mishra bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

