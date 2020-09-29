IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:29 IST

Chasing a target of 163 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 10 overs was 54 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

T Natarajan bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

8 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Abhishek Sharma.

Rashid Khan bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

5 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Abhishek Sharma where he kept things tight.

Rashid Khan bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 5.4. At the same stage, SRH were 82/1. Delhi Capitals need 109 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 10.9.

Follow live score and updates from IPL