Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between DC and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Sep 29, 2020 20:57 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 11th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 117/2. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 35 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel and it was an expensive one. SRH's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Amit Mishra where he kept things tight.

Axar Patel bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

9 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Amit Mishra which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a four.

9 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an expensive one.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 156 runs.

On Amnesty row, BJP leader quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh to defend govt
Should have shown grace, ignored Kangana’s PoK comment, HC to Sanjay Raut
Shekhar Kapur is president of Pune’s FTII, will head governing council too
Never accepted the unilaterally defined 1959 LAC: India reacts to China’s stand
‘No war, no peace in Ladakh,’ says IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
DC vs SRH Live: Kane Williamson key for Sunrisers, Bairstow departs
China says it doesn’t recognise ‘illegal’ UT Ladakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
