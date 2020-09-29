e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 11th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

(HTPhoto)
         

The 11th match of IPL 2020 between Sun Risers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals is currently on at ABU DHABI. Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow opened the batting for Sun Risers Hyderabad. Sun Risers Hyderabad have scored 24 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

Ishant Sharma bowled an expensive 1st over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

5 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada where he kept things tight.

Ishant Sharma bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

Marcus Stoinis bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 4.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 96 runs.

