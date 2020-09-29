e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 11th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:07 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 163 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 5 overs was 27 runs for the loss of one wicket. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan started the chase for Delhi Capitals, with Shikhar Dhawan still at the crease.

The 1st over was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

5 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar where he kept things tight.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed and it was an expensive one. Delhi Capitals's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 5.4. At the same stage, SRH were 24/0. Delhi Capitals need 136 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 9.1.

