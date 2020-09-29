e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between DC and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Sep 29, 2020 21:28 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 11th match of IPL 2020, Sun Risers Hyderabad has managed to get to a total of 162 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. In the last five overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 45 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Jonny Bairstow was the highest scorer with 53 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow who contributed 77 runs to the innings.

11 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit 2 fours.

Marcus Stoinis bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada where he kept things tight.

13 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a six and a four.

The 20th over was bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Delhi Capitals will have to chase down the target of 163 at 8.2 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre
Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre
Covid-19 infection rate rising in India but scope for more, ICMR survey shows
Covid-19 infection rate rising in India but scope for more, ICMR survey shows
India among worst performing economies in world, says Abhijit Banerjee
India among worst performing economies in world, says Abhijit Banerjee
DC vs SRH Live: Hetmyer departs, Pant Delhi’s final hope
DC vs SRH Live: Hetmyer departs, Pant Delhi’s final hope
On Amnesty row, BJP leader quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh to defend govt
On Amnesty row, BJP leader quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh to defend govt
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In