IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- KKR innings, first 5 overs highlights

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:09 IST

Chasing a target of 143 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 5 overs was 43 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

6 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen hit a four.

The 2nd over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. 6 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and it was an expensive one. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where the Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen hit 3 fours scoring 14 runs from the over.

The 5th over was bowled by T Natarajan. 5 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 8.6. At the same stage, SRH were 33/1. Kolkata Knight Riders need 100 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 6.7.

