Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- KKR innings, first 5 overs highlights

IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- KKR innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 8th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:09 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 143 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 5 overs was 43 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

6 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen hit a four.

The 2nd over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. 6 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and it was an expensive one. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where the Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen hit 3 fours scoring 14 runs from the over.

The 5th over was bowled by T Natarajan. 5 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 8.6. At the same stage, SRH were 33/1. Kolkata Knight Riders need 100 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 6.7.

