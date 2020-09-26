IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

cricket

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:53 IST

Chasing a target of 143 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 15 overs was 113 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

8 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen hit a four.

9 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Mohammad Nabi which was an expensive one.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan and it was an expensive one. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

5 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Mohammad Nabi.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where the Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.5. At the same stage, SRH were 99/2. Kolkata Knight Riders need 30 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 6.0.

