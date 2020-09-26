e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

The big clash between SRH and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:53 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 143 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 15 overs was 113 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

8 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen hit a four.

9 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Mohammad Nabi which was an expensive one.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan and it was an expensive one. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

5 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Mohammad Nabi.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where the Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.5. At the same stage, SRH were 99/2. Kolkata Knight Riders need 30 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 6.0.

Sign In