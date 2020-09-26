IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- SRH innings, first 5 overs highlights

cricket

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:05 IST

The 8th match of IPL 2020 between Sun Risers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders is currently on at ABU DHABI. Sun Risers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bat. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow opened the batting for Sun Risers Hyderabad. Sun Risers Hyderabad have scored 33 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

Sunil Narine bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

Pat Cummins bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Sunil Narine and it was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins where he kept things tight.

Shivam Mavi bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six scoring 9 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 6.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 132 runs.

